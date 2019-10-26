New details have emerged of the detention of soldiers, staged a massacre in a military unit in Russia
Russian soldier Ramil Shamsutdinov, who killed eight co-workers in the military unit in the Mountain village in Transbaikalia, immediately surrendered to the special forces. On Saturday, October 26, Russian media reported.
The incident occurred during the changing of the guard when Shamsutdinov had to drain the machine, but instead it put in the shop and opened fire.
Located on a military base, the HRT team was ready to arrest as soon as the first shots were fired.
Leaving the barracks, they met Shamsutdinova with weapons and thought that he would start shooting. But Shamsutdinov threw the gun aside and lay on the ground, giving himself to hold.
According to “Kommersant” in the military in Tatarstan, where were called Shamsutdinov, found that he is mentally stable and can be broken only due to prolonged stress without the help of a psychologist.
Investigators are checking several versions of what happened. On one of them, Shamsutdinova could slack off because of his nationality.
Recall, he Shamsutdinov told investigators he did not regret.
