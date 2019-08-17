New details of the divorce Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: her infidelity, his breakdowns
Less than a week has passed since the news about the breakup of one of the most famous couples of America — and parts is only getting bigger.
At first it seemed that the breakup Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth — amicable, and the former spouses were able to remain friends. However, anonymous well-wishers who communicated with the Western media, think differently. So, if you believe to the publication TMZ, it was Liam, not Miley (as did many), was the cause of the break. Close friends Miley shared with the portal stating that the Hemsworth serious problems with alcohol and drugs. After the same sources told People magazine the following:
All tend to think Miley is more problematic and immature girl in this pair, and Liam seemed only a relaxed guy with a passion for surfing. But actually, it is not so. It’s Liam hangs out with friends, while Miley thinks that it is already time to grow up.
Friends of Liam telling the press a different story: the alleged reason for the separation became constant betrayal of Miley.
All of these statements (against Liam) — another attempt to divert attention away from her infidelity.
The last statement was based on some “evidence”: in recent days, Miley Cyrus, more and more notice in the company’s popular blogger Caitlin Carter, which I consider the main rival in love couples Cyrus-Hemsworth. During a recent stay with friends in lake Como Miley, who never hid the fact that she’s attracted to both men and women, even caught making out with a girl. And yesterday the paparazzi took a picture of Carter and Cyrus for a walk in Los Angeles. That is, follow the development of events.