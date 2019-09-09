New disaster: near the coast of the United States caught fire the second week the ship with people
Rescuers are searching for four crew members of a cargo vessel that overturned and caught fire near the port off the coast of Georgia. The search is complicated by the instability of the vessel, said Coast guard of the United States.
Problems with the ship Golden Ray began in the early morning when it is very tilted and fell on its side in the lagoon of St. Simons near the port of Brunswick. On Board were 23 crew members and the pilot says “Voice of America”.
Captain Coast guard John reed reported that 20 people were safely evacuated, but the rescuers came to the conclusion that to go further into the ship too risky because of the smoke and fire.
Reid said as soon as experts come to the conclusion that the ship is stable, rescuers will determine the best option to continue the search for the four crew members who remained on Board.
In the search and rescue operation involved Federal agencies, state agencies and municipal authorities.
The Lieutenant Coast guard Lloyd Heflin reported that rescuers remain on the scene.
“They continue to do everything in their power. It’s a complicated situation. We need security not only for the salvation of people on Board, but also to ensure security for our people. The situation is evolving,” he said.
Petty officer Ryan Dickinson stated that it is unclear if the reason for roll of the ship weather conditions.
The coast guard reported that the accident did not lead to the emission of pollutants, but in any case prepared measures to mitigate the possible consequences.
According to the Coast guard, the ship Golden Ray, carrying vehicles. The ship went under the flag of the Marshall Islands and was headed to Baltimore, according to the website vesselfinder.com. In this case, the owner of the ship is a South Korean company.
The port of Brunswick is currently closed to navigation, and in the lagoon of Saint Simons created the security zone. The court can’t get to Golden Ray closer than half a mile.
Earlier ForumDaily wrote:
- On the night of 1 on 2 Sep at coast of the USA burned and sank the ship with tourists. Discovered the victims drowned trying to escape from the flames of the ship.
- Rescue teams have discovered the remains of 25 people who died after fire diving boat off the coast of the island of Santa Cruz, located to the North of Los Angeles.
- A native of Russia, Yulia Painted supposedly died during a fire on Board.