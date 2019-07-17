New DNA test can predict, how long do you live
The journalist, who had experienced the test, has promised to live up to 110 years.
Epigenetic analysis is an emerging destination for the science of DNA, which goes beyond the identification of genes with which you were born, and looks at how your lifestyle affects them, according to British newspaper Daily Mail.
DNA or deoxyribonucleic acid is a chemical our “plan”, and tests can determine whether a person has inherited genetic mutations that cause certain conditions. For example, certain mutations of the three genes BRCA1, BRCA2 and TP53, can increase the likelihood of the woman cancer of the breast or ovaries, and in men — prostate cancer.
But environmental factors and lifestyle such as pollution, Smoking, sleep, drink and food left on the DNA control chemical traces or “biomarkers” that also affect the functioning of cells.
The cost of the test, including consultation with experts on lifestyle, is 12 monthly payments of £ 19.99 plus a one-time fee for the testing kit in the amount of 179 pounds — just 418,88 pounds (33 thousand).
Testing looks like this: you spit in a plastic container, pack it in a special envelope and wait about 8 weeks, and then you can see the results on the website of the company. As a result the person gets three indicators: the level of risk from Smoking, metabolic rate and biological age. Journalist, the Daily Mail reported that in his 64 years he’s got a health of 56-year-old, and other indicators too shiny, not surprising since he leads a healthy lifestyle and never smoked. After analysis of these data based on the newest research of epigenetics, a journalist calculated that I should live to 110 years old.
Other epigenetic studies based on the analysis of the blood is now able to predict the risks of many diseases, but as these data do not go beyond the research lab, because still require further study.