New double? The network was puzzled by the photo of Putin with Erdogan
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has repeatedly been accused of using doubles, again did not recognize in the photo with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
In the picture the Kremlin leader looked much older, face blurred, eyes were vacant and empty. Photos published in Twitter user with the nickname “the Architect of his own loneliness.”
In the network appeared the caustic comments. Users were generous with insulting epithets and comparisons.
“Putin after drinking.”
“The double Banquet. Confused, not that sent.”
“In connection with the prolonged illness vyalichiya-Scola-stevania,… please, treat with understanding”.
“Well, don’t know? Is he the man you kissed in the ass when he was little. This is the man who took you to the future. Set up against you the whole people. Stopped economic progress.”
“The one that Botox is not pricked… the oldest of the twins… and sad because this is his last press conference, followed on the disposal of”
“So what is it tapered? Baldness as flat as a billiard table. Campaign, the Turks Pat long and earnestly welcomed to the skull”.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the former”defense Minister” of “DNR” terrorist Igor Girkin (arrow) confirmed the presence of twins of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin. According to him, at least two of them.
In turn, the Russian researcher of the theory of Putinism, Igor eidman explains the transformation of the image of Putin with Botox injections.
