New earthquake in California was even more powerful (photos)
The evening of 5 July California residents was shaking again. 20:19 local time, was recorded a powerful quake of magnitude 7.1 on the Richter scale. At this time, hundreds of thousands of spectators watched the direct telecast of games of the famous baseball club “Los Angeles Dodgers”. Some of the image is lost. Most of the picture was shaking like crazy — so the camera was shaking in the stadium.
Such cracks formed in many places
As already reported “FACTS”, July 4, when America was celebrating independence Day, in California earthquake of magnitude 6.4. Then the seismologists said that this was the most powerful earthquake in the last 20 years. Friday’s quake was even stronger.
Damaged coating highway
The worst earthquake in California history is that which took place on 18 April 1906. Then the magnitude was 7.7 points. Killed 3 000 people. In San Francisco was destroyed up to 80 percent of the buildings. Left homeless and 300 thousand residents of the state.
The largest loss suffered by store owners
Students for the second consecutive day forced to restore order in libraries
American authorities learned that bitter lesson. Now in California and Nevada is based solely subject to seismic instability. While reports of serious damage were reported. No data about the victims. Witnesses said that the jolt was felt for about 45 seconds. Shaking firmly. Staggering furniture, electric lights dimmed and suddenly a bright flashed. In stores goods fell from shelves.
