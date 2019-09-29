New entertainment on the Internet: the photo of the leopard looking for
The Internet is gaining popularity of a tweet with the photo, which depicts a camouflaged among the rocks the leopard, says MC.
The first published wearer Bella Lack, noting that at first she thought it was a joke.
“And you can find him?” — she wrote.
“No, not found. Only a headache”, — said Resister Dog.
“I will die before I will be able to notice it”, — said Laura Jennings.
“Someone give me an answer, and then I’ll go crazy, “complained Zack Ickowicz.
Fortunately, the animal was discovered and shown to other users.
Someone just sent this to me and asked me to find the leopard. I was convinced it was a joke… until I found the leopard. Can you spot it? pic.twitter.com/hm8ASroFAo
— Lack Bella (@BellaLack) 27 Sep 2019.
Took me just few seconds. pic.twitter.com/fXbEQLLHOt
— Foodenix (@foodenix) September 29, 2019.
