New evidence pregnancy Sobchak (photo)
In a network there was new evidence pregnancy Russian TV presenter and journalist Ksenia Sobchak, who after her divorce from Maxim Vitorgan gathered again married. They say the reason for first marriage with Director Konstantin Bogomolov was the pregnancy Xenia. Supposedly she’s already seven months and masterfully hides an interesting position.
Itself Ksenia’s wedding and pregnancy has not commented. It only adds fuel to the fire of rumors. She recently tried on a white lace dress, like wedding. Fans trying to see under the dresses 37-year-old Sobchak rounded tummy.
Obvious change is seen in the frames of a documentary film by Kseniya about the tragedy in Beslan. Xenia appears in a black large t-shirt, under which you can see the tummy.
By the way, the first pregnancy she long did not advertise. Admitted only when to hide the obvious was impossible. Them Vitorgan son Platon in November it will be three years. After divorce the former couple has maintained a friendly relationship and together bring up Plato.
After the release of the film “the Beslan. Day ignorance” on Sobchak was attacked by haters and other experts, accusing and insulting in the network. First for her was Maxim Vitorgan.
Current lover Sobchak Konstantin Bogomolov has publicly confessed his love for her.
