New favorite Network: cat, constantly raising the foot
He became the star of memes.
This cat named Kitty, perhaps the strangest habit of all that was seen in our office. Take a look at the photos and you will understand, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
The owner of the cat and California Peter mares one fine morning, saw how KIS does it raises the legs up. And not with some specific purpose. Just picks up with an air of indifference. Peter took the picture and forgot about it. But the next morning the cat began again to raise the legs. The master again took a picture of it, but it already struck him as odd.
The cat is not trying to get something, anything, not asking, not trying to attack and hunt. He just raises a paw. Peter even made an account on Instagram, where posting photos kitty for his usual pastime – suddenly someone will help to explain this phenomenon? Look, here are a few photos from a huge variety. They are strange, mysterious, but at the same time hilarious.
Now, since photos of the kitty caught in the net, it has become incredibly popular, and users began to share their own explanations rather unusual cat behavior. Below we present the most hilarious of them…