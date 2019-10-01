New firmware Tesla has enabled owners to sing karaoke at the wheel
Corporation Tesla was released a massive firmware update difference of the firmware version 10.0 is the presence of the call functions of the electric vehicle from a distance of 30 meters, access to streaming video and audio, full karaoke and other innovations.
Updated FOR extended range function Summon, which allows the owner of the “drone” to move the electric car via a mobile app.
If Tesla c autopilot was able to “call up” with a couple of meters, now the electric car will be able to approach the owner with 30 m of electric car Tesla will be able to go around obstacles, but if there is an emergency, is responsible for the accident will be the owner.
Another innovation is the Tesla Theater. Now running full screen videos can be carried out on the Central screen of the electric vehicle. However, videos from YouTube, Netflix or Hulu will be able to watch only in a parked car.
In addition, the electric vehicle equipped with improved navigation system which allows you to attend a casual a catering or casual attraction.