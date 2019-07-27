New Ford Bronco Baby first noticed on tests
The American automaker has begun testing its new crossover, which is still conditionally called the Baby Bronco.
First spy pictures of the model were published on the portal Motor1. It is expected that the crossover will be a direct competitor to the Jeep Renegade and the series will go with the name of the Scout or Adventurer. The Assembly of this model will be manufactured at the plant in Michigan
It is already known that the heart of the model will be based on a platform borrowed from the Ford Escape. According to unofficial data, the car will be equipped with 1.5-liter gasoline turbo engine.
The capacity of the unit will be 180 BHP But the top should be a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with recoil 250 HP
Recall that soon will be presented another crossover, called the Ford Bronco. The model is built on “truck” pickup truck Ford Ranger new generation that debuted last year at the motor show in Detroit.
It is expected that the car will be equipped with a 7-speed manual transmission from Getrag, which will transmit torque to two or four wheels from a 2.7-liter gasoline engine EcoBoost V6. The capacity of the unit will amount to 325 HP