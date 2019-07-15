New Ford Bronco equipped with a suspension from the Everest SUV
American revived the SUV will get the chassis from the model, available exclusively in Australia.
New pickup from Ford, received the name of the legendary Bronco was spotted during testing on public roads. And it is worth noting that for the tests, the carmaker used a test mule of the Chevrolet Colorado. Judging by the pictures, which managed to make photospin, the model received a suspension from the Everest SUV available on the market in Australia, New Zealand and several countries in Asia and South Africa.
It is worth Recalling that the Ford Everest is an analogue of the T6 Ranger and shares a platform with the North American Ranger. Its main feature is the multilink rear suspension.
Note that according to earlier spy pictures of the new Bronco may be noted that the SUV will get an interesting exterior design. While the information about the product ends. Experts believe that the car can produce various types of the body, including in the role of a pickup truck.