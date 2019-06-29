New generation Hyundai Grand will be available in August

Новое поколение Hyundai Creta появится в продаже в августе

In August the Korean company Hyundai will start selling in China, crossover, Hyundai Creta/ix25 new generation.

Unlike its predecessor, the new SUV got new bumpers, today’s popular split-level head optics, stylish waterfall grille and rear lights in LED-matrices with a new pattern.

Dimensions the Hyundai 2020 Creta inherited from the previous generation.

In the car you can see a large Central console, which boasts a huge vertical tablet multimedia.

Also, the manufacturer changed the seats, front panel, gearshift lever and steering wheel – it is issued in a sporting spirit, providing a bold horizontal bar.

The movement of new leads or 123-strong “aspirated” 1.6-liter or 1.4-liter turbo engine with recoil 140 HP For the “younger” the engine provides 6МКПП or “machine”, “senior” — a seven-step “robot”.

The drive can be both front and complete.

