New Genesis G80 first seen during the tests
In the network appeared the new image of Genesis G80, which demonstrates how the final design of the car.
In the new G80 will use the new design language of Genesis, which was introduced in concept cars Essentia and GV80. The new G80 will receive kupeobrazny body with a led lighting system, pentagonal grille, understated and elongated side profile and sporty design of the rear.
As for the range of motors that it expected a significant upgrade. For the performance of the new G80 will meet the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine Theta III, the Twin-Turbo 300 HP, and replaced the 3.3-liter turbojet petrol engine in the version of the G80 Sport comes a new 3.5-liter Lambda motor III at 400 HP it is also Expected that the 2.2-liter diesel engine will replace the 3.0-liter V6. In addition, it is likely that the range will complement the model with a mild hybrid system 48 V.
The current generation G80 recognized by owners, in terms of comfort and luxury, but a great weight had a negative influence on fuel economy and dynamic properties of the vehicle. According to experts, the use of a lightweight platform could reduce current weight, exactly like replacing most of the parts.