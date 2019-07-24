New Genesis G80 noticed during road tests near Nurburgring
Luxury sedan next generation will not use DVS.
Genesis G80 relatively recent model on the market, but that does not change the solution of Genesis on the development of second-generation G80. New spy video shows the testing of the sedan near the nürburgring ahead of its launch at the end of this year.
Genesis G80 the next generation looks like an evolution of modern car design combined with elegance debuted G70. The new G80 has a long bonnet, short overhangs and a rear portion with a teardrop decoration. Unfortunately, any ending details are hidden under the camouflage.
In may, the General Director of Genesis Manfred Fitzgerald said that the Lambda V6 will be the most powerful engine G80. And although Genesis won’t offer the G80 with 420-strong motor V8 will find its continuation in Genesis G90 a few years before it will cease to produce. It is expected that G80 next generation will debut with the same 3.8-liter and 3.3-liter V6 turbocharged that of the current car, but with the increase of power and increase torque. According to preliminary information, the company might also introduce a hybrid version.
G80 new Genesis will debut in September this year for the South Korean market and then spread to other world markets. Genesis G80 2019 worth USD 42 050, model 2020, is expected a slight jump.