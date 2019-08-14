New girlfriend ex-husband Ani Lorak caught in a sex scandal
New girlfriend ex-husband of popular singer Ani Lorak Murat Nalchajian caught in a sex scandal. Profile of Samia Akhmetova found in European website escort services and charged that she had been “strawberry” for the money. The news suddenly flew on the media.
At first she did not respond to the rumors about her, but her patience came to an end. In the comments TSN, she denied stories about his person and stated that she was being blackmailed.
“I previously worked as a fitness model, underwear model, but my pictures stolen from my personal iCloud and Instagram. This is blackmail, demanding money, I refused, so they began to compromise specially under the escort website. I never did. I spoke with an official statement on these sites, and they gave me the answer that my photos are not there. This is someone’s bad joke. Specially made ill-wishers”, — said Akhmetov.
She also said that is not the cause of divorce Murat and Ani Lorak. The couple meets six months.
“Yes, he introduced me as a girl. He’s already a free man. And we meet. More I will not comment on his personal life”, — said the girl Murata.
Recall now the lovers rest in Spain. Murat shares a joint photo with new passion. To them pleasure was joined by the daughter of Murat and Ani Lorak, Sofia.
. The singer first commented on the new relationship.
