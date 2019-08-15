New girlfriend ex-husband Lorak for the first time commented on the relationship with him

August 15, 2019
Akhmetov confirmed the relationship with her ex-husband Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak and asked to leave the couple alone.

New girlfriend ex-husband Ani Lorak Murat Akhmetov Nalchajian Samia for the first time commented on the relationship with the businessman.

The girl confirmed the relationship with Nalchajian, but assured that they began after Murad had divorced, and she became a cause of the rupture of a businessman with lorac.

The girl said that their relationship lasted six months. And Nalchajian presents her as a girl because he is a free man and they’re Dating.

Akhmetov declared that do not intend to comment on his personal life and asks one thing — to make them a couple was left alone.

