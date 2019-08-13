New girlfriend ex-wife Ani Lorak found on the website of the escort service

A girl posted intimate photos.

New girl ex-husband Ani Lorak Murat Nalchajian has form at the website of escort services, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Correspondent.

Новую девушку экс-супруга Ани Лорак нашли на сайте эскорт услуг

It is also reported that about it in the comments to the post in Instagram wrote to the Murat. What he deleted the comments and shut down access to them.

In the screenshot from the site shows that there are options girl, her age and level of language proficiency.

Also, the network appeared the pictures Akhmetova Topless in sheer lace lingerie that also allegedly published on the website of ecsort services.

