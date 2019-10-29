New haircut and simple outfit: Charlize Theron at the award ceremony
The actress showed another stylish way.
We have already seen the new haircut Charlize Theron. In the updated image the actress first appeared on fotocelle dramas “Scandal” in new York.
At this time, Charlize did a bit of brighter highlights and put them differently. The actress wore a white skirt and black top from the collection of Tom Ford, adding to the outfit with a black clutch and rings with diamonds.
In this spectacular outfit Charlize appeared at the ceremony of the award ceremony Governors Awards. This award is called the rehearsal “Oscar”, very often guests, nominees and winners of the Governors Awards become candidates for “Oscar”.