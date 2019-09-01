New hit: disgruntled reaction of the dogs in festive attire
September 1, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
As eloquently!
Internet users heartily laugh at this funny short video, filmed in the United States, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 120.su.
Owners often like to dress up their Pets in beautiful costumes, that’s just what people like is not always the delights of our smaller brethren.
That a Golden Retriever puppy dolled up in festive glasses and the wrap looked more than gloomy and dissatisfied. After he did and decided he didn’t want to wear all this splendor, and a couple of movements freed from the hated first points, and then from the head Hoop.