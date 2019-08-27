New hit: impudent dog decided to help a clumsy child with dinner
August 27, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The kid was surprised.
Little hero of this funny video is just learning to eat with a fork, and this did not escape the attention of one unscrupulous character, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 120.su.
The child immediately sat down next to the dog who eagerly waiting for the awkward kid will pick up with a fork the next portion of food.
There are four-legged thief realizes that it was her time, and does not allow his young master to bring food to his mouth. I should add that if the child takes offense at the brazen pet, it is not too hard.