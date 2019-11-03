New Honda SUV X-NV has been sent to the dealers of the brand
Car company Honda has made the decision on the beginning of sales of Honda X-NV. Dealers have already received the first models, presented in two trim levels.
By the way, at the same time, China produced almost a clone of the SUV called Honda Vezel and XR-V In 2018, the Chinese market received the Vezel crossover with electrical systems, for buyers it is known under the name Everus VE-1. Presents car XR-V in the Chinese market is called DongFeng Honda Siming X-NV.
The appearance of vehicles with electric and petrol engines differ in several ways. Consider the Honda X-NV, this model led optics head and tail lights, a new grille and bumpers. Distinctive features is also the presence of brand labels, and in the cabin installed a new console with lever transmission and the sensor with buttons for control of optimal movement through the city streets and the highway. The dimensions of the car Dongfeng Honda Siming X-NV body length of 4 meters 280 mm, a width of 1 772 millimeters and a height of 1 625 mm between the wheels is 2 m 610 mm. Customers will be available in a front wheel drive car.
To control installed hybrid engine power 163 horsepower with a battery of 120 kilowatts. On a full charge SUV can overcome the path length of 401 kilometers, a maximum speed limit defined 140 km per hour. The battery for half an hour can be recharged to 80 percent.