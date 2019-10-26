New Honda X-NV under the brand DongFeng on sale
Carmaker Honda has started deliveries on sale the new compact crossover Honda X-NV. Officially sold the vehicle in November of this year, but in the dealer office has already received the first commercial models and orders for the car, you can leave now.
The company produced two very similar crossover with different names, one is called Vezel, and the other the XR-V In 2018 in China was presented by Honda Vezel with an electric motor, that was its working title, then it was named Everus VE-1. Today, the company introduces a new crossover called X-NV, which is the green version. Manufacturers gave the new car a name in the traditional style of DongFeng Honda Siming X-NV.
The external features of the car with electric motor and standard equipment have distinct characteristics. Auto X-NV is equipping the lighting optics design of the radiator grille and bumpers. Also the electric SUV has stylish oval logos on the back. Inside on the console is the control unit with buttons, the gear stick is missing.
Compact crossover DongFeng Honda Siming X-NV represented by the following parameters: body length 4 meters 280 mm, a width of 1 meter 772 mm, height 1 meter 625 mm, wheelbase of 2 meters 610 mm Front-type McPherson, a rear suspension semi-independent beam presents design. The cars are offered only with front-wheel drive.
Technical equipment provided by an electric motor with 163 HP, which is defined in the equivalent of 120 kilowatts, torque of 280 Nm. The engine includes a lithium – ion battery with a capacity of 53.6 kW. On a full charge the car can cover a distance of 401 kilometres, the maximum speed is 140 kilometers per hour. To charge the battery to 80 % will take about half an hour.