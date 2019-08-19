New housing lottery in new York apartments in Brooklyn from $896 per month
Housing new York city regularly holds lotteries for the drawing of right to lease available apartments in different areas of the city.
We collected information on five lotteries, which were launched in August.
114 apartments in the new building in Brooklyn
The building is located at the address: 909 Atlantic Avenue & 1043 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11238 (Clinton Hill & Prospect Heights). The lottery involved 114 new apartments, from studios for $896 per month for one or two people to apartments with three bedrooms for $2952 per month for a family of three to seven people.
To be eligible for participation in the lottery, the annual income must be between $32 675 to $44 820 a tenant for most budget Studio apartments from $42 035 to $51 240 for a family of two people, claiming to be an inexpensive apartment with one bedroom, from $743 56 to $76 880 for a family of three people, claiming the two-bedroom apartment at the average price, from $852 103 to $172 120 for a family of seven people wanting to rent the most expensive apartment with three bedrooms.
In the building there is a covered lounge area with kitchenette, decorative patio, fitness center, rooms for bicycles for an extra charge, washing machine, tumble dryer and dishwasher. Tenant pays electricity (including air conditioning and does not include heating). The building is non-Smoking.
Applications must be submitted online or sent by mail (according to the date of the postmark) no later than October 16, 2019. To learn more about the lottery and send the application form by the link.
2 apartments in new building in Brooklyn
The building is located at 133 & 135 Laflamme Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222 (Greenpoint). The lottery involved 2 new apartments with one bedroom and access to a patio for $947 per month for one to three people, with two bedrooms for $1072 per month for a family of two to five people.
To be eligible for participation in the lottery, the annual income must be between $469 32 to $44 820 for one potential tenant of an apartment with one bedroom, from $36 755 to $51 240 for a family of two people wanting to rent an apartment with two bedrooms, and from $755 36 to $69 180 for a family of five people applying for this apartment.
The building has stainless steel appliances, built-in heating and cooling, access to courtyard (first floor). Tenant pays gas (such as a stove, hot water) and electricity (including heating and cooling). The building is non-Smoking.
Applications must be submitted online or sent by mail (according to the date of the postmark) no later than September 10, 2019. To learn more about the lottery and send the application form by the link.
3 apartments in a new building in the Bronx
The building is located at: 418 East 153rd Street, Bronx, NY 10455 (North Mott Haven). The lottery involved 3 new apartments — one bedroom for $1400 a month for one to three people, with two bedrooms for $1750 per month for a family of two to five people.
To be eligible for participation in the lottery, the annual income must be between $48 000 to $97 110 for one person, applying for an apartment with one bedroom, from $60,000 to $111 020 for a family of two people wanting to rent an apartment with two bedrooms, and from $60,000 to $149 890 for a family of five people applying for this apartment.
The building has intercom and CCTV. Tenant pays electricity and gas, including stoves, heating and hot water. The building is non-Smoking.
Applications must be submitted online or sent by mail (according to the date of the postmark) no later than September 10, 2019. To learn more about the lottery and send the application form by the link.
3 apartments in a new building in Brooklyn
The building is located at the address: 969 57th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11219 (Borough Park). The lottery are 3 new apartments — one bedroom for $1550 per month for one to three people, the apartment is a larger area with one bedroom and private balcony for $1750 per month for a family of one to three person apartment with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms $2400 for a family of two to five people.
To be eligible for participation in the lottery, the annual income must be between $53 143 to $97 110 for a tenant apartment with one bedroom, from $60,000 to $111 020 for a family of two people applying for a bigger flat with one bedroom, from $82 286 to $149 890 for a family of five, applying for an apartment with two bedrooms and bathrooms.
The building has a roof terrace, video entry phone, entrance to the building without a key, video surveillance. Tenant pays electricity and gas, including stoves, heating and hot water. The building is non-Smoking.
Applications must be submitted online or sent by mail (according to the date of the postmark) no later than September 6, 2019. To learn more about the lottery and send the application form by the link.
6 apartments in the building in Queens (Jamaica)
The building is located at the address: 177-18 Wexford Terrace, Jamaica, NY 11432 (Jamaica Estates). To win 6 new apartments — Studio $1480 per month for one or two people, apartment one bedroom for $1700 for one to three tenants, the apartment is one bedroom and a private terrace for $1880 per month for one to three people, three apartments with two bedrooms for $2070 per month for a family of two to five people.
To be eligible for participation in the lottery, the annual income must be between $50 743 to $110 97 a tenant for Studio apartments from $64 458 to $111 020 for a family of two people applying for a one-bedroom apartment with terrace from $70 972 to $149 890 for a family of five, applying for an apartment with two bedrooms.
The building has a cooling system and heating with surcharge, Laundry with surcharge, virtual doorman, stainless steel appliances, courtyard for residents. Tenant pays for electricity, including heating. The building is non-Smoking.
Applications must be submitted online or sent by mail (according to the date of the postmark) no later than September 5, 2019. To learn more about the lottery and send the application form by the link.
To apply, you must:
Sign in to NYC Housing Connect
To register with NYC Housing Connect should provide a valid email address and basic contact information. You can at any time update this information. Per household is allowed to create only one account.
Fill in the information about your household
You will be asked to provide detailed information on employment and income (for you and all household members). Starting the application process, you can save your application and return to it at any time. To apply you must fill in all required fields.
Apply
To apply click on the “Apply now” on any of the residential units for which you may qualify. One residential building can not submit more than one application. The application must be filed no later than the deadline. You can check whether the filed application, under “application Status”.
To track the history of application
You will be contacted if your application is randomly selected at the stage of initial registration of the lease. Please note that due to the large number of applications it is impossible to contact every applicant for each project. You can browse all the projects that applied for, in the List of residential properties (the “Search” tab). Here you can check valid or expired deadline.
If you do not want to apply online, you may submit them in paper form. The application form can be sent to you by mail. Go to the ad on the project you are interested on the “Search” page. There you will learn how to obtain the application form by mail and where to send the completed form. To obtain the announcements and application form in Russian language, please send the envelope with your return address at the address: 229 Cherry Street, c/o The Wavecrest Management Team, 87 – 14 116th Street, Richmond Hill, NY 11418. On the reverse side of the envelope write the word “RUSSIAN” in English.
Applicants are not required to pay filing fees, but you may be charged for a credit check, which is non-refundable.