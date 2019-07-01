New housing lottery in new York, apartments in Manhattan from $331 per month
Housing new York city regularly holds lotteries for the drawing of right to lease available apartments in different areas of the city.
We collected information on five lotteries, which were launched in the first half of June.
84 apartments in a new building in Manhattan
The building is located at the address: 140 Essex Street, New York, NY 10002. The lottery involved 84 new Studio apartments — from $331 to $761 per month for accommodation of one or two people.
Low cost due to the fact that the house was built in the framework of the program affordable apartments for seniors, as well as a tax on housing for people with low income. To qualify for the single person or family of two persons, in which at least one turned 62. It is important to fulfill the income requirements. Preference is given to applicants living in new York.
To be eligible for participation in the lottery, the annual income must be between $13 303 to $22 410 for one person, claiming to be the most inexpensive Studio apartment, from $23 143 $37 350 for one potential tenant apartments of the middle class and from $28 046 to $51 240 for a family of two people, claiming to be the most expensive apartment. Please note special offer for a tenant or tenants with incomes from $0 to $25 620.
The building has a relaxation room for residents, fitness center, outdoor terrace, room for bikes, Laundry on site. Tenant pays only electricity. The building is non-Smoking.
Applications must be submitted online or sent by mail (according to the date of the postmark) no later than August 20, 2019. To learn more about the lottery and send the application form by the link.
46 apartments in a new building in the Bronx
The building is located at: 2865 Creston Avenue, Bedford Park, Bronx. The lottery involved 46 new apartments from the Studio for $883 per month for one tenant to the apartment with two bedrooms for $1148 per month for 2-4 people.
To be eligible for participation in the lottery, the annual income must be between $32 675 to $44 820 a tenant for Studio apartments from $075 35 to $51 240 for a family of two people applying for a one bedroom apartment, and from $42 069 to $64 020 for a family of 4 people wishing to rent the most expensive apartment with two bedrooms.
The building has a Manager, break room, 2 lifts, Luggage storage room for bicycles, Laundry, 24-hour Concierge service, terrace and roof garden, children’s Playground. Tenant pays only electricity. The building is non-Smoking.
Applications must be submitted online or sent by mail (according to the date of the postmark) no later than August 19, 2019. To learn more about the lottery and send the application form by the link.
10 apartments in new building in Brooklyn
The building is located at: 171 Linden Boulevard, Brooklyn, NY 11226 (Prospect Lefferts Gardens). The lottery involved 10 new apartments from a Studio for $1600 a month for one or two tenants to the apartment with two bedrooms for $2050 per month for accommodation of 2-5 persons.
To be eligible for participation in the lottery, the annual income must be between $54 858 to $97 110 for one tenant the Studio apartments, from $65 143 $111 020 for the two tenants with one bedroom, and $ 70 286 — $149 890 for a family of 5 people wanting to rent the most expensive apartments with two bedrooms.
The building has a gym, Laundry facilities at a surcharge. Tenant pays electricity, which includes heating and cooking. The building is non-Smoking.
Applications must be submitted online or sent by mail (according to the date of the postmark) no later than July 24, 2019. To learn more about the lottery and send the application form by the link.
11 flats in Brooklyn
The building is located at: 410 Tompkins Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11225 (Bedford Stuyvesant). The lottery involved 11 new apartments — studios for $2188 per month for 1-2 occupants and one-bedroom apartments for $2305 per month to stay 1-3 people.
To be eligible for participation in the lottery, the annual income must be between $75 018 to $97 110 for one tenant the Studio apartments start from $79 029 to $124 930 for a family of three people applying for an apartment with one bedroom.
The building has a gym, a rooftop terrace, and Laundry services for an additional fee. Tenant pays electricity, which includes heating and cooking. The building is non-Smoking.
Applications must be submitted online or sent by mail (according to the date of the postmark) no later than July 22, 2019. To learn more about the lottery and send the application form by the link.
10 apartments in new building in the Bronx
The building is located at the address: 1176 Nelson Avenue, Bronx, NY 10452 (Highbridge). The lottery involved 10 new apartments from a Studio for $1000 per month for 1 tenant to the apartment with two bedrooms for $1500 a month for 2-4 people.
To be eligible for participation in the lottery, the annual income must be between $34 286 to $110 97 a tenant for Studio apartments from $42 000 to $111 020 for two people wishing to rent an apartment with one bedroom, from $51 429 to $138 710 for a family of four, applying for an apartment with two bedrooms.
The building has intercom, terrace with a Seating area on the roof, Laundry with coins, Parking for an additional fee. Tenant pays electricity, which includes a stove, heating and water heating. The building is non-Smoking.
Applications must be submitted online or sent by mail (according to the date of the postmark) no later than July 17, 2019. To learn more about the lottery and send the application form by the link.
To apply, you must:
Sign in to NYC Housing Connect
To register with NYC Housing Connect should provide a valid email address and basic contact information. You can at any time update this information. Per household is allowed to create only one account.
Fill in the information about your household
You will be asked to provide detailed information on employment and income (for you and all household members). Starting the application process, you can save your application and return to it at any time. To apply you must fill in all required fields.
Apply
To apply click on the “Apply now” on any of the residential units for which you may qualify. One residential building can not submit more than one application. The application must be filed no later than the deadline. You can check whether the filed application, under “application Status”.
To track the history of application
You will be contacted if your application is randomly selected at the stage of initial registration of the lease. Please note that due to the large number of applications it is impossible to contact every applicant for each project. You can browse all the projects that applied for, in the List of residential properties (the “Search” tab). Here you can check valid or expired deadline.
If you do not want to apply online, you may submit them in paper form. The application form can be sent to you by mail. Go to the ad on the project you are interested on the “Search” page. There you will learn how to obtain the application form by mail and where to send the completed form. To obtain the announcements and application form in Russian language, please send the envelope with your return address at the address: 229 Cherry Street, c/o The Wavecrest Management Team, 87 – 14 116th Street, Richmond Hill, NY 11418. On the reverse side of the envelope write the word “RUSSIAN” in English.
Applicants are not required to pay filing fees, but you may be charged for a credit check, which is non-refundable.