New housing lottery in new York: Studio apartments in Bronx from $331 per month
Housing new York city regularly holds lotteries for the drawing of right to lease available apartments in different areas of the city.
We collected information on five lotteries, which were launched in the second half of July.
18 apartments in a new building in Manhattan
The building is located at the address: 152 West 140th Street New York, NY 10030 (Central Harlem). The lottery involved 18 new apartments with one bedroom for $1850 per month for one to three people, with two bedrooms for $2500 per month for two to five people.
To be eligible for participation in the lottery, the annual income must be between $63 429 to $97 110 for a tenant apartment with one bedroom, from $85 714 to $111 020 for a family of two people applying for an apartment with two bedrooms and from $85 714 to $149 890 for a family of five, wanting to rent the apartment.
The building has a gym, room for bicycles, washing machine, dryer, dishwasher. Tenant pays electricity and gas (stove). The building is non-Smoking.
Applications must be submitted online or sent by mail (according to the date of the postmark) no later than August 1, 2019. To learn more about the lottery and send the application form by the link.
328 apartments in the building in the Bronx
The building is located at 1560 Boone Avenue & 1010 East 173rd street (Crotona Park East) . The lottery participates 328 new apartments, from studios for $331 for one person to the apartment with three bedrooms for $1910 for 3-6 occupants.
The building was constructed in the framework of the program for residents with extremely low income, it’s vital to meet all the requirements that apply to the lessee.
To be eligible for participation in the lottery, the annual income must be between $13 303 to $22 410 for rent cheapest Studio from $16 629 to $25 620 for two persons the cheapest one bedroom apartment; from $58 972 to $96 100 for a family of three people, claiming to be the most expensive apartment with two bedrooms, from $68 to 126 $123 800 for a family of six persons, wishing to rent the most expensive apartment with three bedrooms.
The building has a common room for residents, bike room, landscaped courtyard, on-site gym, and Laundry. Tenant pays gas for cooking and heating, electricity. The building is non-Smoking.
Applications must be submitted online or sent by mail (according to the date of the postmark) no later than September 10, 2019. To learn more about the lottery and send the application form by the link.
93 apartments in a new building in Brooklyn
The building is located at the address: 1336 Bedford Avenue, Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The lottery involved 93 new apartments from one — bedroom apartments for $590 per month for one or two people to apartments with three bedrooms for $3060 for 3-6 occupants.
To be eligible for participation in the lottery, the annual income must be between $22 800 to $880 for 29 one resident, applying for an apartment with one bedroom, from $326 27 to $34 160 for a family of two people wishing to rent an inexpensive apartment with two bedrooms, from $108 309 to $204 270 for a family of six people renting the most expensive apartment with three bedrooms.
The building has a dishwasher, intercom, gym/yoga room, roof terrace, storage room for bicycles, Laundry facilities and Parking for an additional fee. Tenant pays electricity (stove and lighting). The building is non-Smoking.
Applications must be submitted online or sent by mail (according to the date of the postmark) no later than September 10, 2019. To learn more about the lottery and send the application form by the link.
8 apartment in Brooklyn
The building is located at the address: 150 Laflamme Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206 (East Williamsburg). The lottery involved 8 new apartments — Studio apartment for one tenant for $1689, apartments with one bedroom for 1 or 2 tenants for $1999 and two bedroom apartments for 2 to 4 tenants for $2189.
To be eligible for participation in the lottery, the annual income must be between $57 909 to $97 110 for one tenant applying for a Studio apartment, from $75 052 to $111 020 for a family of two people wanting to rent an apartment with one bedroom, from $75 052 to $138 710 for a family of 4 people renting an apartment with two bedrooms.
The building has a rooftop terrace, washing machine, clothes dryer, Elevator, room for bicycles, Parking for an additional fee. Tenant pays electricity (including heating and air conditioning). The building is non-Smoking.
Applications must be submitted online or sent by mail (according to the date of the postmark) no later than August 2, 2019. To learn more about the lottery and send the application form by the link.
7 apartments in a new building in Brooklyn
The building is located at: 850 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226 (Flatbush). The lottery involved 7 new apartments — Studio apartment for one tenant for $1499 per month, apartment with one bedroom for 1 or 2 tenants for $2100 and two bedroom apartments for 2 to 4 tenants for $2299.
To be eligible for participation in the lottery, the annual income must be between $51 395 to $97 110 for one tenant the Studio apartments, from $72 000 — $111 and 020 for a family of two people wanting to rent an apartment with one bedroom, from $823 78 to $138 710 for a family of 4, applying for an apartment with two bedrooms.
The apartments stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, balcony (not everywhere), the building has a rooftop terrace. Tenant pays gas (stove) and electricity (everything else). The building is non-Smoking.
Applications must be submitted online or sent by mail (according to the date of the postmark) no later than August 5, 2019. To learn more about the lottery and send the application form by the link.