New Hyundai Grandeur first came to photos without camouflage
In the Network published photos of new generation of sedan Hyudai Grandeur.
In the pictures, which managed to make photospin shows that the car is very different from the present modification.
The most striking changes were the navigation lights of the car – they are integrated into the grille and imagine it together, giving the car individuality.
Externally, the car designed in the spirit of the previously shown concept car. However, it takes into account the segment in which it is presented, and design features related to safety requirements.
The grille became more massive than the current generation. Also, we should tape a stoplight that connects the tail lights together.
The car’s interior made of quality materials. In the eye catches a stack console infotainment system with a larger display. Should be changes in the engine lineup – the new version of the car will be available 2.5-liter turbo engine family Theta III impact of 280 HP
Will also be available with a hybrid power plant. Perhaps for a new Hyundai Grandeur will install a 1.6-liter engine T-GDi new family of Smart Stream, which is supplied with the Hyundai Sonata.