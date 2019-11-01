New Hyundai Сreta got a huge display and cheaper
Sales of the updated crossover was launched in China.
In China, announced the start of sales of the new Hyundai Creta/ ix25. Second generation crossover vehicle features a new platform, which was borrowed from the compact crossover Kia Seltos.
This new architecture also increased dimensions of new items, and the wheelbase is now 2 610 mm Luggage compartment Volume increased to 444 litres. The appearance model has received significant changes in chasnosti became wider palette of colours. Additionally, the exterior has a bunk analogichnye front optics and tail lights with led strip brake light.
The lounge area has a three-spoke steering wheel peceny, virtual instrument panel and 10.25-inch vertical touchscreen multimedia system with the technology of the separation of images for the driver and passenger. In the top versions available full-color projection display. Also improved interior materials.
In the Chinese market crossover is only front-wheel drive, and the movement is a 1.5-litre atmospheric motor capacity of 115 HP, a couple who is 6-speed manual or a CVT.
In China prices in Creta/ ix25 second generation starts at 15 300долларов.