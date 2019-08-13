New Hyundai Tucson 2020 last update was the Santa Fe
The Korean brand has updated one of their crossovers. New from 2020 model year will differ an expanded list of equipment. In the engine lineup will nestling 2.4 and 1.6-liter installation. It puts 6-studenty “automatic”. By the way diesel in the range is preserved.
Among the improvements in the renovation, the Tucson will boast a diluted color palette, refreshed interior and an expanded list of options. The latter includes collision avoidance, position monitoring is in-band, adaptive head optics. Don’t stingy on Hyundai airbags. Naturally available 4 pieces: two front and two side.
By the way, update the Hyundai brand has produced just last year. Cardinal changes will not, unless you consider raising the Tucson to the next level. Because the model was replaced by the Santa Fe on the conveyor. The updated exterior is allowed to purchase a number of innovations to the salon. At least, before the buyer seems seven-seat version. Three-row option will be a good option for family men. Besides the usual care 1.6 and the emergence of a 2.4-liter beznadejnoi installation can not but rejoice.
The basic configuration is already available a rich set of security systems, monitoring of the situation in the strip. Now the standard for car has become a multimedia system for Hyundai. Regular 7.0-inch touchscreen will appreciate the multitouch function. By the way, multimedia is synchronized with smartphones through Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.