New Hyundai Tucson front caught without camouflage
Thanks to fresh images, we have gained a better understanding about the next generation of Korean SUV.
So, in front of you may indicate more than a light camouflage.
The novelty is a bit like Hyundai Palisade. We still see the turn signal and DRL above and below, the headlights were smaller but got more sharp lines, though not made in the form of a rectangle, as at Palisade.
It’s hard to tell, but the turn signals also have the vent.
The grille has a design that is different from its bigger brother and it can be a completely new design, which we’ve never seen before. We can only guess about the final design, but it will be much more aggressive than the current generation.
The next generation of Tucson will be equipped with brand new 2.5-liter engine, Theta3, is paired with 8-speed automatic transmission. Hyundai plans to use the engine Theta3 N/A & Turbo 2.5-liter as the base powerplant in the US market.
More than 60% of sales in the U.S. auto market accounts for SUVs, so the new Tucson will be assembled on an Assembly line in Alabama. Currently, the plant in Alabama produces only three models: Santa Fe, Sonata and Elantra.
However, the company is undergoing modernization, so as soon here will establish the Assembly of new pickups.