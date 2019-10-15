New immigration rule trump: what is known and who are not covered
New immigration rule US President Donald trump has become the cause of many disputes. It has not yet entered into force. Edition Ogletree Deakins reports about the features of this innovation.
In accordance with the rule proposed by the U.S. President Donald trump 4 October 2019, the U.S. Department of State will begin to issue immigration visas only to those foreign citizens who will have health insurance, or those who can prove sufficient financial means to cover their own medical expenses.
When the changes come into force?
The new requirement will come into force on 3 November 2019.
Who is affected?
The new requirement for health insurance applies to foreign nationals who apply for an immigrant visa at the U.S. Consulate. The requirement does not apply to:
- foreign nationals with a valid immigrant visa issued prior to November 3, 2019;
- foreign citizens applying for adjustment of status in the United States;
- children of U.S. citizens;
- applicants for nonimmigrant visas (H-1B, L-1, etc.);
- asylum seekers or refugees.
What is changing?
Before the consular officer can make a decision or issue an immigrant visa, a foreign applicant must prove that he or she “will be covered by approved health insurance” within 30 days after entry into the United States, or demonstrate that he or she has the “financial resources” to pay for their “medical expenses”.
An approved medical insurance includes (but is not limited to):
- employer-sponsored insurance plans;
- nepodtaplivaemy health plans (subsidized plans in accordance with the Law on affordable care do not meet the criteria);
- Medicare;
- short-term, time-limited plans.
- plans medical travel insurance;
- insurance in case of disaster;
- insurance family members.
What does all this mean in practice?
The rule is that the State Department may establish standards and procedures for determining who meets the requirements of the health insurance. Until then, until that happens, it is unclear what documents will require the applicants to the immigrant visa medical insurance or what kinds of training will be to consular officers to determine their decisions.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- The US President Donald trump has signed a decree, which forbade the admission into the country of immigrants, unable to pay the cost of their health care. Immigrants when entering the country must have the necessary funding or guarantee that you will acquire medical insurance no later than 30 days from the date of arrival in the United States.