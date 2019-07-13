New Jaguar F-Type came out on tests
After the Festival of speed at Goodwood the Jaguar F-Type went on the Nurburgring.
Two new Jaguar F-Type tested on the track side by side with the new mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette C8.
Judging from the video, the sound comes from a 4.4-litre Twin Turbo V8, which Jaguar hinted in 2018. It is known that the new generation F-Type will move to aluminum platform with 4-seater configuration of salon. But the test version is more like a restyling of the current generation than the next generation.
Despite the generation, the car received tremendous changes, and the presence of masking evidence of significant improvements that will affect the body as a whole, including optics, bumpers and grille.