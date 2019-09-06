New Jersey woman stole ring at Costco for $28,000, replacing his previously stolen in the same network
49-year-old resident of new Jersey accused of stealing. The woman stole the ring, then went to another store and quietly switched it on precious, writes the NY Post.
According to police, on Sunday Isabela Kolano went to the Costco in Clifton and asked to see the ring for $28 million After she allegedly returned the decoration.
After the customer left, determined that she switched the ring for cheaper, costing $2 million that was stolen the same day from another Costco in Wayne.
In the end, the store employees noticed the fraud and reported that to the police. Kolano arrested. Stolen ring found at her home. Later, the thief confessed that he had hidden the jewel on a dead end street in a nearby town. The ring was returned. Kolano was charged with theft and released pending trial.