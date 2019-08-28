New Jetour X70 2020, became more powerful and better premium Chery
One of the sub-brands, Chery, under the name of Jetour, published information about the new version of the X70 model. Youth SUV received a fresh design and upgraded technical details. In addition, the model relies on new transmission. Model X70 sold in large numbers and it is successful, the “dad” Chery Tiggo 8.
The model has been successful, after 7 months of 2019 sold 60,722 instance Jetour X70. Chery Tiggo 8 is unable to boast a score of 53,513 crossovers. Jetour X70 got bumpers in explanation kupeobrazny “seventy”. Grille has increased, but the chrome elements around the led DRL removed. Them, the Chinese felt no better idea. In the cabin there is a new media with a larger touchscreen. All controls placed below the display, while “hazard” and control the climate control put to the same touchscreen multimedia. In the center console now hosted the easy washer.
Engine one: turboservice of 1.5, corresponding to the local economy. The engine produces 156 HP, while the pre-reform version had only 147 of the forces capacity. Refreshed Jetour X70 got 6МКПП and dvuhlistovymi “robot”. Although the pre-reform Jetour X70 instead of “robot” received 8-speed automatic.
Cross got to the dealers now and the presentation of model will take place only today. Apparently, the sale is deployed specifically in the period 27-28 August. Previous version is saved in sales. Dealers Jetour will lead the sale of two generations in parallel. Price crossover with a manual transmission did not touch. Jetour soon will come to other markets except Chinese.