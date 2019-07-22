New jewelry instead of diamonds: Germany make jewelry out of breast milk, umbilical cord and placenta (PHOTO) (PHOTO)

In the German city of Duisburg, in the West of Germany, near düsseldorf, Germany, runs an unusual trade unusual jewelry. The jewelry designed exclusively for individual customers, and not for wide consumption, as the material from which they are made, and their very production is very intimate.

These jewelry made from breast milk. In memory of breastfeeding. Such “mother diamond” in Germany has provoked an ambiguous reaction from most positive “touchy-feely” to the extreme disgust. But, despite the opinion of the General public, and original works of the German jewelry designer, 36-year-old Melanie Kepple, sell like hotcakes. She gets so many requests that those who will be able to order this ornament, you have to choose by lottery.

To produce these unusual pendants and bracelets Melanie Kepple mix of breast milk with special resins. A small amount of milk ordered sent by mail, it is pre-dried to obtain powder. To create decorations you can also use the child’s hair, or the dried part of the umbilical cord or the placenta.

According to Deutsche Welle, these ornaments, according to their Creator, to remind women about the first weeks of motherhood and breastfeeding. Every month Melanie Kepple receives about 1,000 applications, but can only run about 60. Are these decorations from 45 euros to 1100 euros.