New Kia Forte GT will be the 201-horsepower
Kia Forte GT 2020 is a new “charged” version of compact sedan Kia.
The cost of the Kia Forte GT 2020 starts with 23 215 US dollars for the version with a 7-speed automatic transmission with double clutch and 23 815 dollars for a car with a 6-speed manual transmission. This was 1 515 dollars less than a similar sedan Hyundai Elantra Sport.
Since the debut of its new Forte sedan, Kia was trying to establish the delicate relationship between him and the sport RWD Stinger. This relationship becomes increasingly prominent with the advent of the Kia Forte GT in 2020, the “charged” version of the compact four-door sedan that contains all the components for a real sports car: engine turbo 201 HP, manual transmission, a modified suspension and aggressive exterior.
Under the hood the Forte GT is located 1.6-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine, developing the same 201 HP, and in the hatchback Forte 5 SX. Also, the engineers of the brand have replaced the rear suspension to independent. A set of 18-inch wheels, “clad” in the optional summer tires Michelin Sport should provide more grip than the base car.
Outwardly from the standard version of the Forte sedan GT features a new bodykit, a rear spoiler, a black grille and two-tone wheels. The equipment model includes options such as the driver’s seat with electric adjustment, monitoring system “dead zones”, the sunroof, adaptive cruise control and ventilated front seats.
At the moment Forte GT is available only as a sedan, but the hatchback Forte GT modification can appear before the end of this year.