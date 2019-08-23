New Kia Optima 2021 spotted on the tests
Photospin captured updated Korean sedan with some sporty features of the Stinger.
Despite the fact that the sales of sedans decreased, giving leadership to the growing crossovers and SUVs, the Korean company decided to release an update for your model Optima. On the eve of photospin managed to capture the novelty under the complex camouflage during testing.
Heavy camouflage cladding and cover everything but the roof and side skirts. However, fundamental design changes should be expected. In General, the novelty will differ improved style and some details from the actual execution. Just like the new Kia Forte, Kia Optima 2021 will largely borrows from the design of the Stinger. The novelty will receive a different roof line and wider dimensions. As Hyundai Sonata 2020, the new Optima will add not only the wheelbase but the width.
In the salon Kia Optima 2021 will be a lot of technology that we have seen in the new Sonata, as well as a bit more interior space. Some functions are likely to be available in the top trim levels or are optional, but technologies such as wireless charging, Park assist and much more, must be available even in the basic version. Also, expect an updated interior design and new materials.
Technical details of the new Optima 2021 not yet declassified, but it is expected that the engine range will include new and modified four-cylinder engines, perhaps with turbo charge or without it. As expected, the hybrid variants, but their launch will probably take place about a year after the petrol models will be available.
In connection with the reduction in sales of sedans, automakers are forced to constantly update their products to be compete. While some automakers refuse to sedan, Kia continues to compete with Honda, Toyota and others. Kia Optima 2021 to debut early next year and go on sale immediately thereafter.