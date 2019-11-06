New Kia Optima revealed at the spectacular designs
Of course, the serial version of the sedan will not be so attractive.
If Kia has no plans of which we do not know how to promote Optima in a smooth compartment, these fresh teasers is the case when something is too good to be true. Spy shots taken in August, showed that the next generation will stick to the formula of a midsize sedan, so these renderings, Hyundai South Korea published on Facebook — it’s just the way the automaker to create a buzz before the upcoming local showing of the car, such as K5.
After Hyundai upped their style game in this segment with a wonderful Sonata, Kia will do the same with its sister model. Yes, it will not be as dramatic as offer these new sketches, but our own image, based on a more eloquent teasers released in recent days, represent an attractive sedan with a sharper style. We especially love the headlamps with their striking led daytime running lights in the form of a Cadenza-esque “L”, and thin rear lights stretching across the back, reminiscent of a fastback.
Heavy sloping line of the roof, which is being teased, will have a correspondent on the actual production model, but it is expected that the Optima 2021 boasts some of the qualities of a coupe, to provide a more exciting profile. We would be interested to see a real coupe derived from the sedan, but we wouldn’t put too high hopes that more sports the Stinger it would be wiser to lose the rear doors, but no signs of that did not happen.
We already know that the cabin will be some important changes when Kia will significantly change the dashboard, combining the digital instrument cluster with a wider infotainment system. Lower center console will lose the bulky shift lever for a much smaller rotary switch, while the selected button will be erased, because their corresponding functions are integrated into a touchscreen display.
While the KDM-spec K5, expected to debut in the near future, U. S.-spec Optima will probably be announced next year as 2021MY.