New Kia Sorento spotted by fotosporno
In the Network appeared new spy video, which depicted the mysterious test car Kia, slowly moving along the side of the road.
At first glance it is not clear what specific model tests Korean brand, but judging by previous pictures of the new Sorento, we can assume that this model is being tested.
Kia prototype hiding under heavy camouflage, including camouflage foil, tissue covers and fake body panels. Rear car also has a lining, which complicates the identification process of the model.
However, the front part clearly has similarities with the Sorento.
Another proof is that, along with Telluride and it’s not like models are the same, especially in the back. Telluride has a large taillights, while the Sorento has more square lights smaller.
According to preliminary information, the new Sorento has to give the size of Telluride, but to say for sure looking at these images and videos is not yet possible. Also, the novelty should get a large infotainment screen on the center console.
As for the technical part, this information remains classified. However, it is possible that the SUV will get a hybrid and plug-in powertrains. The new Sorento will go on sale in 2021 immediately after the opening.