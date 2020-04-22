New level of technology: in the United States began to use robots to fight the pandemic coronavirus
Pandemic COVID-19 stimulates scientific progress in the United States. At that time, as the campuses of American universities emptied, the scientific life there, on the contrary, intensified. At Arizona state University it all started with the production of masks and sets for the taking of the stroke. Finding that doctors desperately need those items, local lab produced about 15 thousand sets needed to conduct analysis on COVID-19, and more than two thousand masks. This writes the “Voice of America”.
In order to protect physicians, University composition threw their forces to automate and simplify the testing process and reduce human contact with samples of coronavirus. To this end, the University began to use the robots, which COVID-19 is not terrible – they have previously used for various medical experiments.
“Robots perform several tasks. In the first phase they adapt the samples taken by nurses from patients for laboratory, – says the head of the Biodesign Institute at Arizona state University Joshua Labaer. – Then they scan barcodes on the samples to identify the patient and ensure that the samples will be sent to the destination. Furthermore, the robots play a key role in the study of RNA viruses”.
Trying to automate the whole process – from the start of analysis processing, to obtain the final result.
“First, robots are faster than humans. The fact that we would take an hour of time, robots perform in ten minutes. But most importantly, the robots are less likely to make a mistake. People are working very carefully, but sometimes someone can put a test tube is not there or forget to process the samples. Robots this is not happening,” – emphasizes Labour.
In Arizona, where at present about four thousand people are infected with the coronavirus, trying to do everything to make the testing process prior to diagnosis were possible. The main goal is to provide the opportunity to test the greatest possible number of people. But everyone sets still not enough.
“We painted the scheme in accordance with which to determine whom to test first, says Labaer. – First, we will test patients who are already receiving treatment at the hospital. Then, physicians. The third group is representatives of important professions that need to go to work even during the quarantine.”
At the University of southern California, in turn, have developed a robot for disinfection. Its creation also contributed to the epidemic COVID-19.
“When was raided by the pandemic, we thought about how we could disinfect his own laboratory, because it is a huge amount of equipment, 3D printers, laser machine tools. We couldn’t just spray chemicals, then all would have to do manually, but it is not safe for those people who perform this work,” – says Professor at the University of southern California Satyandra Gupta.
Until then, the market had two kinds of robots that are used for disinfection, listed Gupta: “One of them is equipped with a UV emitter, which disinfect only those surfaces that are in range. The second type of robots sprays chemicals, but not everywhere, because the chemicals can damage some devices”.
In the end, was created a robot that can not only disinfect the space with ultraviolet light, but also to move objects created specifically for this mechanical arm. It allows the robot to disinfect everything – even in previously inaccessible places, such as the back of the monitors.
Experts believe that pandemic COVID-19 could push humanity to a new level of technology. After all, those innovations that until recently were considered a symbol of the distant future, now be needed to defeat the virus.
