New lighting technology Audi can warn other drivers
Audi was one of the pioneers in the field of led and laser technologies, and the company does not slow down the pace recently announced plans to introduce a new Digital OLED technology at the International Symposium on automotive lighting.
Digital OLED technology created in the framework of the evolution of the OLED-optics , which was first introduced in the TT RS in 2016, allows you to create custom lighting solutions.
This was made possible thanks to the “division of OLED light sources on a much larger number of segments under individual tension.” For comparison, the OLED lamp Audi consists of only four different segments.
New light sources can consist of more than 50 segments that can be activated as necessary and adjust the brightness. As a result, Audi says that designers can “produce a variety of lighting solutions using the same equipment.”
Audi is not too much talked about their plans for lighting, but noted that the Digital technology of OLED enables them to display messages to other cars through the rear optics. For example, the company said it may use symbols to warn other drivers about upcoming hazards such as black ice or a traffic jam.
This information can be sent to the vehicle using the technology of Car-to-X, and then transferred to other participants of traffic using taillights. Interesting idea, and Audi demonstrated a few possible warning symbols, including angled and horizontal lines, and also a warning sign in the form of a triangle.
In addition to the ability to communicate with other road users, Audi says that the digital OLED optics effective, and its lighting element has a thickness of one millimeter. Overall, the company claims that they have developed “the perfect technology to create precise and uniform custom of lighting design”.
Audi will reveal more information about Farah 23 September and, possibly, will take part in an electric car Audi e-Tron Q4, as previously of Marc Lichte Audi said that the model will offer customers more than 20 versions of optics.