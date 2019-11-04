New love Mogilev and tears of Shoptenko: the brightest moments of the last broadcast “Tanzu s…
Sunday, 3 November, was held the eleventh live “Tanzu s with a stars” (“1+1”). It was held under the theme “the return of the heroes”. One of the main surprises of the evening was the return of the winner and legends project of the singer Natalia Mogilev, which came to the court together with a judge of the show Vlad Yama. In the air there and host of “GWL” participant “Tanzu s with a stars” — the singer TAYANNA, who left the show during the second live broadcast.
In the struggle for the main prize came six pairs. Each went to the floor ‘ star, who participated in previous seasons of the project. Invited to the heroes not just danced with the current members, but took part in the production rooms.
The evening was opened by the speech of Alexei Yarovenko and Alena, Shoptenko with the actor of theatre and cinema, one of the favorites of last season, Pavel Vishnyakov.
— I am the Joker of this project, — confidently said Alex. — Destroy all of its competitors. In this project I have to win!
In the Paso Doble trio embodied a famous story from the Opera Carmen.
You, Alex, gave the character of Spain, started comments of judges Gregory Chapkis. — I am satisfied.
Love love love! — exclaimed Franisco Gomez. — Until recent you were crawling like a turtle, but Paul gave you such a fire! It was a beautiful performance.
But from Catherine Kuhar he received a black rose as recognition of the fact that it did not see a couple in the final.
— I would advise you to straighten knees, — said Vlad Yama.
The pair on the balcony was supported by popular TV presenter Regina todorenko.
Gregory Chapkis and Francisco Gomez set a pair of “ten”. Catherine Kuhar — eight, Vlad Yama — “nine”. A total score of 37.
Comedian Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar danced with a leading “snidanok z 1+1” by Ruslan Senichkin. By the way, the couple Victoria and Dmitri have never been “nominated”.
— Need to work on technique, commented Samba pair of Francisco Gomez. — Your legs, Vika, still shaking.
– Vic, you — adorable, admitted Grigory Chapkis. — But the Spanish temperament you lack. So I decided to punish you — we’re going to Brazil for carnival!
– I want to be punished, turned to Chapkis Kuhar. — Vika, I did not understand — it was a humorous number?
Catherine Kuhar gave a pair of black rose.
— Enough of your dance for the eleventh air? it was about Vlad Yama. — I think not.
The judges gave the pair on 29 points.
The most dramatic pair of draft Ksenia Mishina and Eugene the Cat was joined by the Ukrainian singer of the Bolivian origin of Michelle Andrade. In the second season it Michelle danced with Eugene.
— I want to be a Muse for Eugene, — said Xenia. — Wish he’d won in the project.
Passionate tango trio delighted the spectators and the approval of the judges.
— You were so, what would like to see you always, — said Francisco and added. — Lav-Lav-Lav!
– Despite the fact that equipment you have is not enough, but an office romance with a Cat deserves a red rose, admitted Catherine Kuhar, handing Xenia flower.
All good, but I was a little tango, — said Grigory Chapkis.
— I that there we watched as many of the experiments, — said Vlad Yama. — It was hot and passionate.
The judges gave the pair a perfect score of 40!
On the floor was released , the singer TAYANNA with a new hit “To Mami.”
By Vladimir Ostapchuk and Ilona hammer joined Igor Lastochkin, paired with which Ilona won last year. With disco Vladimir tried to prove to everyone that just left the show, despite the fact that in the past, live received low scores from the judges. On the floor, and a big dream of showman.
In this broadcast we have a very cool fiery room, — told the “FACTS” on the eve of the speech, Vladimir Ostapchuk. — My dream came true and I became a leading evening show, though, and in a few moments. So in our production I feel as smoothly as possible and just try to enjoy the dance. I’m glad we’re dancing with Igor Lastochkin. We quickly found a common language, I think it helped us humor, and Igor with it never had any problems. In General, Dovetail — dancer and I can see why he won. I hope that dancing with him will bring us luck. After all, they say if you dance with the winner of the previous season — a chance to win in the show increased.
— So you wanted to dance that I was overwhelmed with temperament, — said Grigory Chapkis, turning to Vladimir. — Well done!
— You lit the floor! admitted Catherine Kuchar, giving Ostapchuk red rose. — I name you the main Bachelor of the country.
— You should pull technique, — said Francisco Gomez.
— Was bright and rhythmically — Vlad Yama was delighted. — Disco is your dance!
The judges gave the pair 37 points. “Tens” gave Kateryna Kuhar and Vlad Yama.
To the most technical pair project Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov joined Georgian businessman and a leading Irakli Makatsaria. It’s Yana Zayats called one of the hottest parties of last year.
It is known that in the past, live, after the show, overvoltage, Anna fainted.
I’m a athlete and straight-a student and used to bring to an end, ‘said Anna, remembering the past performance on Pointe.
The trio brought on the floor incendiary cha-cha-cha to the hit “Senorita” by telling a story about how two men simultaneously compete for the girl’s attention.
There were three mistakes, ‘said Francisco. — You can’t miss. You just have to calm down and everything will be fine!
— I didn’t have enough cha-cha-cha — Chapkis admitted.
So, I have to chide for equipment, — Kateryna Kuhar gave a red rose. — But a brilliant rhythm and your best foot of this project, made the case.
— Technique receded into the background, — said Vlad Yama. — Today Ksenia Mishina danced better.
Exclusive “FACTS,” Anna said, as rehearsed their three.
— We had a great mood, we often joked and had fun during training, but do not forget about the work and worked through each movement until brought to perfection, — admitted Anna. — To do support was very easy, I felt that I can trust Irakli as well as Sasha, they are both strong and courageous.
There were times that you cared for two men?
– It so happened that looked after me at the same time a few fans. But I have never had a relationship with two men at once. This is against my principles. For me loyalty and trust — based relations. This is the Foundation without which it is impossible to build a strong lasting relationship.
The judges gave the pair 37 points.
The star of the Studio “Kvartal 95” Elena Kravetz and Max Leonov showed the dance that Elena is most difficult — salsa. Helped pair comedian and coach, “League of Laughter” Yuri Tkach.
— I liked it, admitted Francisco. — Yura of us all lit, you have completed everything perfectly.
— I felt that you liked it, — said Vlad, turning to Elena. — It was bright!
— It was one of your best performances, acknowledged Catherine Kuchar, giving Kravets red rose.
— Salsa main — weaving hands, — said Grigory Chapkis. — But you missed it.
The judges gave the pair to 38 points.
The sum of judicial voting, the highest score was given to Ksenia Mishina and Eugene the cat — 40 points, the lowest in Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar — 29.
Before the announcement of the results of audience voting, on the floor left of the legendary couple — Natalia Mogilev, and Vlad Yama.
– I admit, I’m a little afraid of her, ‘said Vlad, remembering the first season of the project. — If I had Natasha the novel? Yes, of course. I’m ready to leave his judicial seat just for her.
– If I had a novel on the floor, it s my first judge Gregory Capcicum, — admitted Natalia and sang his new song “I Pochala”.
— I met my heart — Natalia resisted the feelings. — It is not in the room, it is very far away. But know I am waiting for you love. The most important thing in life that we met.
According to the results of the audience voting in the “zone of risk” turned out to be a pair of Alex Yarovenko and Alain Shoptenko, Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov. “For life” they danced a rousing Jive.
All the judges gave their votes to the pair of Anne of Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov. Alex Yarovenko and Alain Shoptenko left the project.
— You have to believe in their dreams and not be afraid of the new, — said Alexey saying goodbye and thanked the audience and the partner.
— Thanks to our fans for our eleven dance — Alena didn’t constrain tears. — And the choreographers, who were continually with couples! You — cool!
We will remind, in the tenth live of the project unexpectedly left Favorit show Daniel Salem.
Read also: Yulia sakhnevich: “what I did with Daniel, could be seen only professional”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter