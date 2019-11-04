New media center Ford Sync 4 promised quick easy
The current system Sync 3 (pictured) appeared at the end of 2014. It uses the operating system QNX from BlackBerry, unlike the previous sink in the Microsoft MyFord Touch. Based on what the “fourth” Sync Ferdowsi silent.
Starting in 2020 the Ford cars will be equipped with a multimedia system Sync 4 (number indicates generation), which is an “intelligent digital assistant, a voice-activated”. The complex is ready to work with the touch display a diagonal of eight to 15.5 inches, including vertical (portrait) orientation. The center became easier and more intuitive than ever, and a doubling of computing power promises unprecedented performance.
Interface on 12 inch screen provides multitasking split into two Windows (large and small), so switching, for example, between telephony and navigation do not affect “reduced” Sirius XM radio on the side. A number of key functions always at the bottom.
15-inch display uses a new Adaptive Dash Cards. Popular or recently used functions are displayed horizontally (under the main part of the screen) in separate panels (interactive maps). No need to go into the menu and move between the Windows.
With option FordPass Connect to an access point Wi-Fi 4G LTE, the media center is in constant communication with the “cloud” and connected to the Network Navigator updates the map in real time. Complex trained to recognize everyday speech (you can dictate SMS or reply to this email). The possibilities of machine learning allows the system to automatically study the preferences of the owner. Interfaces Apple CarPlay and Android Auto no longer need a wired connection, as the Sync AppLink apps (Waze, Ford+Alexa). The user manual for the media system is introduced in digital format the video tutorials.