New Mercedes-Benz C-Class called the “Maybach” for the poor
The company Mercedes-Benz decided to revive the demand for C-Class, which has recently significantly “dipped” under the onslaught of crossovers and SUVs with the help of new technologies.
In the network appeared the photo tests of the new C-Class, as well as some details about it.
According to automobile magazine “Autocar” the Mercedes-Benz C-Class next generation had a platform Modular Rear Architecture (MRA), which, in contrast to the actual “truck”, has good opportunities in terms of electrification.
She initially “sharpened” under the creation of hybrids, among which the so-called “soft”, combined with a 48-volt subsystem. Front suspension, according to media reports, — double wishbone, rear, we can observe the memorycache with adaptive damping.
It is also reported that the new C-Class will be the version of All Terrain. This is sort of off-road touring in the spirit of the Audi A4 Allroad. Something similar once received an E-Class.
In the engine range of the new items will include petrol and diesel “Quartet”, as well as hybrids on the basis of these motors. According to insider information, the new C-Class will be the most advanced car in its segment in terms of the relationship between machines and humans, as well as the presence of Autonomous control.
It is known that the same autopilot 3-level manifest themselves on the flagship S-Class.
Perfect model in terms of the interior: here there will be large digital displays, which will be broadcast as the instruments and infotainment functions.
In addition, the novelty will receive less bulky “tidy”. With this upgrade, the novelty started to look exclusive and expensive high-performance cars from Mercedes-Maybach.