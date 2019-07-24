New Mercedes-Benz GLA revealed in spy photos
After the launch of the new compact crossover GLB 2020, the German company is already preparing to present the next model.
Mercedes-Benz brought to test a prototype of the updated version of the GLA. It is expected that the premiere will be held in 2021. The photos that made photospin, it can be noted that the GLA has a much shorter wheelbase than GLB. In addition the model has a more elegant design compared to the predecessor.
Also by the pictures and video you can see that the model has higher ground clearance, which is expected, since at this moment, the actual owners of the Mercedes-Benz GLA complain that low suspension. Thus the novelty will be of interest to lovers of SUVs.
The series was based on the platform front-wheel drive MFA2, which is also based the updated A-Class, new CLA and the redesigned GLB. The model will be tuberously engine, dual-clutch transmission and optional all-wheel drive. Also, it might be the hybrid version of the crossover.
In addition, the German company will release the “charged” modification of the compact crossover GLA35 with 302-horsepower engine and GLA45 power to 416 horsepower. Experts suggest that the novelty will receive the modern infotainment system with MBUX, by analogy with other models of the brand.