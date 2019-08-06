New Mercedes-Benz S-Class spotted during tests
The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the premiere of which is scheduled for 2020, was spotted during testing in Breckenridge, Colorado.
In these pictures, filmed by Carscoops reader is shown a couple of prototypes of the S-class under the thick camouflage, moving in a small resort ski town. It is worth noting that the car will look completely different than the outgoing S-Class.
Back even camouflage can’t hide the rear lights are triangular in shape, inspired by the CLS models and the new design of the rear bumper. Previous spy shots showed that the novelty will be equipped with a retractable door handles and a revised grille and matrix led headlights.
The changes also touched the inside of the car where the centre console has a huge touchscreen in the style of Tesla, while large horizontal display digital dashboard will also continue to be used. In equipping the new S-Class will include numerous technologies, including semi-Autonomous driving system 3 level.
New model S – Class will be equipped with hybrid power plants based on in-line gasoline and diesel engines 2.9 and 3.0 liters, and some versions will be all-electric. Future models badged AMG, such as the S 63 will still be powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine with twin turbo, but will probably get the 48-volt technology mild hybrid.