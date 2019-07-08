New Mercedes-Benz SL will appear in 2021
Mercedes-Benz SL next generation will attempt to restore the former greatness of the legendary Roadster of the German mark fabric top and small but usable rear seats.
As expected, SL next-generation, fully developed by AMG in Affalterbach, will be based on extended and fully updated version of the architecture under twin AMG GT, which itself has inherited elements from the SLS AMG.
Unfortunately, the new car will not get the outgoing 12-cylinder unit that Mercedes has quietly removed from the engine range in mid-2018, but six-cylinder motors with turbo and V8 with a 48-volt hybrid starter-generator is guaranteed.
Mercedes-Benz SL is very far from his past glory. But, as a descendant of the 300SL Gullwing, it is one of the greatest labels of the brand, if not the automotive world. In other words, many think of model love.
Sales of the current SL decreased.
It is known that the car will make its debut in 2021 as the model 2022.