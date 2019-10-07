New Mitsubishi Outlander brought to the test
The best selling SUV of the Japanese brand Mitsubishi Outlander current generation entered the market in 2012 after update in 2014. And now the best-selling brand, it’s time once again to change the generation, which apparently is not far off: camouflaged the novelty was spotted during road tests in the United States.
New Mitsubishi Outlander looks like a show car Engelberg Tourer, presented in early March at the Geneva motor show. Such a conclusion can be drawn looking at the spy shots, published by Carscoops.
Apparently, the crossover will get inspired by the concept of form, and you will inherit a massive angular grille and fascia multistory with narrow head optics running lights and three-piece main headlight units.
Under the film is guessed similar punch body panels. However, the rear strut of the test sample is not located at such an acute angle as in the prior art. It can be assumed that, following the trend, the next generation Outlander grows in size.
No information about the technical characteristics of a future “Outlander” yet. But, as already wrote portal “Avtosklad”, “SUV” 2021 model year will move to the new platform, share it with Nissan X-Trail.