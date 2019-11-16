New Nissan Almera sedan: turbo and auto brake
In Thailand premiere of Nissan Almera sedan new generation. He has changed externally, and also received new equipment and rich for its segment equipment.
The new Almera was larger than the previous generation – the model is now slightly more than a Kia Rio. The length of the “Japanese” is 4495 mm (“Korean” 95 mm shorter), width – 1740 mm (parity), height – 1460 mm (Rio above 10 mm) and the wheelbase is 2620 mm (20 mm more than the Rio).
New Nissan Almera has received a non-alternative powertrain: – liter three-cylinder turbo engine capacity of 100 HP (152 N·m) combined with Xtronic CVT and front-wheel drive.
Among the equipment for Almeria now available six airbags, automatic braking, monitoring blind spots, the cameras of the circular review, multimedia system with a display diagonal of eight inches and single-zone automatic climate control. The instrument panel features a seven-inch screen for tachometer and trip computer and the speedometer is left analog.
Orders for the Nissan Almera has already started, and car sales in Thailand will start in December 2019. Later the novelty will appear in other markets in the Asian region. Russian Almeria, built on the basis of Renault Logan, ceased to produce in Togliatti in 2018.