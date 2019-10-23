New Nissan electrocreaser declassified
October 23, 2019 in the framework of the motor show, held in Tokyo, Nissan will officially unveil the conceptual SUV on electric Ariya. But the Western press has already appeared images of electrocreaser, despite all precautions on the part of Nissan, says Avtotema.
Electric crossover has a large enclosed radiator grille, led headlights and a graceful sloping roof line in the spirit of the concepts of IMx and IMQ.
The car is based on conoept IMx, and its futuristic interior similar to the interior of any car sold currently. It is assumed that electrocreaser uses technology semi-Autonomous driving the next generation — ProPilot 2.0.
Size electrocreaser will be comparable with the X-Trail, but the cabin will be much roomier and to match the larger Murano crossover.
SUV with zero emission will be pretty quick and the first “hundred” will be able to overcome in less than 5 seconds. The battery capacity is kept secret, but it is assumed that the vehicle on a single charge can travel 483 km.
In the North American market new electrocreaser Nissan should appear in the second half of 2021.